Rediff.com  » News » Eknath Shinde backstabbed me, says Uddhav

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2022 10:56 IST
Days after he resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion with party MLAs to bring down Maha Vikas Aghadi government, backstabbed him.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, Thackeray said that he gave Shinde the responsibility of the party.

"Shinde to whom I have given the responsibility of the party backstabbed me, while the NCP and the Congress remained with us. It is painful to see that those (MLAs and ministers) who won due to Sena workers and got everything has left me," Thackeray told media persons in Mumbai.

 

Earlier in June this year, Eknath Shinde led a group of Sena MLAs against the MVA government, resulting in it losing its majority in the Maharashtra assembly.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM without taking the floor test.

Shinde on Monday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

