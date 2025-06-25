HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amid row, Ajit Pawar opposes Hindi from Class 1 in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 25, 2025 15:39 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has opposed the move to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in the schools of the state, and said it should instead be taught from Class 5.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks/X

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar also said students should learn Marathi from Class 1 so that they are able to read and write it well.

The state government last week issued an amended order, stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, which triggered a controversy.

 

The government maintained that Hindi would not be compulsory, but mandated the consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi.

Speaking on the issue, Pawar said, "The chief minister convened a meeting on the issue yesterday (Monday). I believe Hindi should not be introduced from Class 1 to 4. It should begin from Class 5. Students should learn Marathi from Class 1 and be able to read and write it fluently."

He added that while no one is against the teaching of any particular language, it is inappropriate to burden young students with an additional language at an early stage.

Following the meeting in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said a final decision on the three-language formula would be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders, including litterateurs, language experts and political leaders.

Meanwhile, actor Sayaji Shinde also voiced his opposition to teaching Hindi from Class 1.

"Students should be allowed to learn Marathi, which is a very rich language. They should become well-versed in Marathi at an early age, and not be burdened with another language. If at all it is to be made compulsory, let it be after Class 5," he said.

Shinde, who has acted in several Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other regional language films, also demanded that the decision on introducing a third language be withdrawn.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
