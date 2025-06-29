Opposition skips high tea as Hindi row looms over Maha session

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 29, 2025 17:28 IST

The opposition parties in Maharashtra on Sunday announced a boycott of the traditional high tea event of the state government on the eve of the legislature's Monsoon Session citing rampant corruption, unpopular policies and misuse of funds.

IMAGE: A view of the Maharashtra assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

Confirming the development, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray said the boycott is a mark of protest against a "dishonest government".

"From the forced implementation of the Shaktipeeth Expressway to the failure to provide buses to MSRTC, non-payment of dues to private contractors, and injustice in the Vaishali Hagawane (dowry harassment-suicide) case in Pune, this government has lost the moral right to seek cooperation. Why should we meet the government that is imposing a third language (Hindi) on Standard I," he said.

 

His colleague and former minister Aaditya Thackeray attacked the Mahayuti government of Devendra Fadnavis for corruption in school admissions.

"The first list for 11th standard admissions appears to be tainted with corruption. There is reason to believe that school education minister Dada Bhuse may be involved," he alleged.

Thackeray also slammed the state government for "tacitly backing" the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, which he claimed was imposing "unjust" fines to the tune of Rs 12.50 crore on motorists using the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The driver of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Sandipan Bhumre has received a huge parcel of land from the descendants of the erstwhile royal Salar Jung family of Hyderabad, which raises suspicion of irregular land deals, Thackeray further alleged.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar pointed out former BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar's objectionable statements at a gathering.

Lonikar had slammed critics of the BJP-led government by claiming the clothes they were wearing and other amenities they were enjoying in life have been handed down to them by the ruling party.

"This government is indifferent to people's problems. The three constituents of the Mahayuti are fighting among themselves for funds and to expand their influence. They are more concerned with siphoning off public resources," Wadettiwar alleged.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The Congress leader also pointed out to the "inflated cost" of infrastructure projects in the state, citing the cancellation of tenders for a tunnel and road project in Thane-Ghodbunder-Bhayander route after the matter reached the Supreme Court.

The MMRDA, which is helming the project, also announced a reduction in the cost of the project subsequently.

"Why was the cost inflated in the first place? The intention was to misuse the money to possibly buy MLAs or for other nefarious purposes," he alleged.

