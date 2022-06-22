News
Soon after offering to quit Uddhav leaves CM's home, goes back to Matoshree

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 22, 2022 22:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night moved from his official residence in south Mumbai to his family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid the rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray's bags being moved out from Varsha, the official bungalow of the Maharashtra chief minister in Mumbai, June 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago showed no signs of ebbing.

 

Shiv Sena leaders like Neelam Gorhe and Chandrakant Khaire were present at 'Varsha' when Thackeray was leaving the official residence.

Party workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members at around 9.50 pm.

Earlier, bags containing his personal belongings were seen being loaded in cars.

During a 'Facebook Live' session in the evening, Thackeray had said he will be leaving 'Varsha' and residing at 'Matoshree'.

Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, had moved to 'Varsha' after becoming the chief minister in November 2019.

However, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted Thackeray will not resign following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs, and maintained that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will prove its majority in the assembly if required.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress are also part of the MVA. 

