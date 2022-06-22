Resignation letter ready, willing to quit now: Uddhav drops bombshell

Embattled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the state online, and made it clear that he had no intention of continuing in office if his own MLAs didn't want him.

'I have kept letter of my resignation as chief minister ready, willing to resign as CM this very moment,' Thackeray said.

'If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me,' Thackeray said in his live online address.

'I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers,' he added.

'If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha (the chief minister's official residence in south Mumbai) to Matoshree (the Thackeray family home in the Kala Nagar enclave, Bandra east, north west Mumbai),' Thackeray made it clear.

By way of explanation, he added, 'When my own people (MLAs) don't want me, what I can say? If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face.'

Thackeray recalled that when the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress came together in 2019, 'Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take up the responsibility of the CM's post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took on the responsibility.'

'Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me.'

Pointing out that the Shiv Sena can't be separated from Hindutva, Thackeray said he has been getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde, they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away.

'Revealing that Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as chief minister,' Thackeray said, 'I will be happy if another person from the Shiv Sena succeeds me as CM if I quit.'

'CM posts will come and go, but the real asset is the affection of the people,' Thackeray said. 'In the past two years, I was fortunate enough to get a lot of affection from the people.'