Uddhav and Raj are brothers, no need for any mediator: Raut

Uddhav and Raj are brothers, no need for any mediator: Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 07, 2023 14:30 IST
Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar's fight against the revolt in his party at this age is inspiring, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

IMAGE: A banner put up near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai urging Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray to come together. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pawar (82) on Thursday declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe, saying he will work more effectively "whether 82 or 92."

“This is what inspires us about him. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) was 84-86 years old. We would take inspiration from him. What is age? Mahatma Gandhi was old, but he still fought against the British,” Raut said.

 

The Rajya Sabha MP said there is no need for any mediator to initiate talks between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray as both are brothers, amid a buzz of a possible alliance between the two.

MNS leader Abhijit Panse on Thursday met Raut, leading to speculation about a possible truce between the estranged Thackeray cousins against the backdrop of the changed political situation in Maharashtra.

Panse, however, denied that he had brought any proposal from Raj for an alliance with Uddhav.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
