Rediff.com  » News » Udaipur murder: 3 sent to police custody till July 16, 4 remanded in jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 12, 2022 21:01 IST
An National Investigation Agency court in Jaipur on Tuesday sent three of the accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case to police custody till July 16 while the other four were remanded in judicial custody till August 1.

IMAGE: Members of Hindu organisations participate in 'Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra' organised by VHP in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and against the recent killings in Udaipur and Maharashtra, in New Delhi, July 9, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

All of them were produced in the court separately.

The court had earlier remanded the accused into the NIA custody until July 12, special public prosecutor TP Sharma said.

The court sent three of them -- Riaz Akhtari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh -- to police custody till July 16, Sharma said.

 

The four others, identified as Mohmamad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Asif and Mohsin were sent to judicial custody till August 1, he added.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed by cleaver-wielding Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad at his shop on June 28 in the Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.

The accused had posted a grisly video of the crime online.

Both Akhtari and Mohammad were nabbed in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

Two days later, Mohsin and Asif were arrested. They were allegedly involved in the conspiracy of the killing and had conducted a recce of Kanhaiya's shop.

The NIA later arrested Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh on different dates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
