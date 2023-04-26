UAE's First Attempt To Land On Moon

The UAE was set to create history as the first Arab country and the fourth globally to land a spacecraft on the moon had the Emirati-built moon explorer Rashid Rover made a successful landing on the lunar surface.
Only the US, the former Soviet Union and China have successfully made soft lunar landing attempts. India and Israel had made hard landings on the moon, causing the landers to crash.
Japanese company iSpace, Hakuto-R lander was carrying UAE's Rashid Rover to the moon. The spacecraft was moving at nearly 6,000 km per hour.
The Hakuto-R lander crashlanded on the surface following a fast landing attempt.
The Rashid Rover was built by the Mohammed bin Rashid space centre in Dubai/
