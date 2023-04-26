News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UAE's First Attempt To Land On Moon

UAE's First Attempt To Land On Moon

By REDIFF NEWS
April 26, 2023 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The UAE was set to create history as the first Arab country and the fourth globally to land a spacecraft on the moon had the Emirati-built moon explorer Rashid Rover made a successful landing on the lunar surface.

Only the US, the former Soviet Union and China have successfully made soft lunar landing attempts. India and Israel had made hard landings on the moon, causing the landers to crash.

Japanese company iSpace, Hakuto-R lander was carrying UAE's Rashid Rover to the moon. The spacecraft was moving at nearly 6,000 km per hour.

The Hakuto-R lander crashlanded on the surface following a fast landing attempt.

The Rashid Rover was built by the Mohammed bin Rashid space centre in Dubai/

 

IMAGE: UAE engineers watch the trajectory of the spacecraft carrying the Rashid Rover as it attempts to land on the Moon from the Mohammed Bin Rashid space centre. All Photographs: Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A UAE engineer watches the trajectory of the spacecraft as the Japanese spacecraft carrying the Rashid Rover loses contact with central command minutes before landing on the moon.

 

IMAGE: The Emirati-made Rashid Rover would have been the first Arab-made to land on the surface of the moon.

 

IMAGE: A copy of the Emirati-made Rashid Rover in the command centre of the Mohammed Bin Rashid space centre.

 

IMAGE: UAE engineers keeps a close watch on the trajectory of the spacecraft.

 

IMAGE: UAE engineers watch the trajectory of the spacecraft carrying the Rashid Rover, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
How Vikram-S Made Space History
How Vikram-S Made Space History
ISRO Satellite, Developed By 750 Schoolgirls
ISRO Satellite, Developed By 750 Schoolgirls
'ISRO wants to develop a rocket company'
'ISRO wants to develop a rocket company'
'Intimidatory': Cong on Shah's 'riots in K'taka' remark
'Intimidatory': Cong on Shah's 'riots in K'taka' remark
How Mumbai Lost The Plot
How Mumbai Lost The Plot
S&P ups long-term credit ratings on Tata Motors
S&P ups long-term credit ratings on Tata Motors
Yes, Uddhav suggested Barsu for refinery but...: Raut
Yes, Uddhav suggested Barsu for refinery but...: Raut
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ISRO successfully puts 2 S'pore satellites into orbit

ISRO successfully puts 2 S'pore satellites into orbit

ISRO new policy: Sky is the limit for pvt space sector

ISRO new policy: Sky is the limit for pvt space sector

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances