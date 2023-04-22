News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ISRO successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

ISRO successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2023 18:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on Saturday successfully placed two Singapore satellites into the intended orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

IMAGES: ISRO's PSLV-C55 carrying two Singapore satellites after its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photographs: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo, ISRO

The satellites are part of the order secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

At the end of a 22.5 hour countdown, the 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at the pre-fixed 2.19 pm at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, located about 135 km from Chennai.

ISRO Chief S Somanath said PSLV placed both satellites into the intended orbit.

"The PSLV in its 57th mission has once again demonstrated its high reliablity and its suitability for commercial missions of such class," a beaming Somanath said from the Mission Control Center.

 

"In this mission, we had a core alone configuration of the PSLV which has many specialities and improvements that we made to bring down the cost of the rocket as well as its integration time. And this is the goal--to have increased production and launches of PSLV in the times to come...," Somanath, also Secretary, Department of Space, added.

Mission Director S R Biju said the "totally dedicated commercial mission" was carried out with "utmost precision."

The primary satellite TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed under partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering.

It would be used to support the satellite image requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. It would be used to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at one metre full polarimetric resolution for Singapore.

The co-passenger satellite is Lumelite-4, co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research and Satellite TEchnology and Research Centre of the National University of Singapore.

It is an advanced 12U satellite developed for the technological demonstration of the High-Performance Space-borne VHF data Exchange System (VDES).

The objective of the satellite is to augment Singapore's e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community, ISRO said.

PSLV C55 mission has been adopted with the 'integrate, transfer and launch' concept using the PSLV integration facility at Sriharikota. It is also the 16th mission for ISRO using the PSLV Core Alone configuration.

Saturday's mission follows the successful deployment of the TeLEOS-1 satellite in a PSLV-C29 rocket along with five other satellites of Singapore in December 2015.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ISRO Satellite, Developed By 750 Schoolgirls
ISRO Satellite, Developed By 750 Schoolgirls
'ISRO wants to develop a rocket company'
'ISRO wants to develop a rocket company'
How Vikram-S Made Space History
How Vikram-S Made Space History
Archery World Cup: Vennam bags 2nd gold
Archery World Cup: Vennam bags 2nd gold
Oppn got Atiq Ahmed killed because...: Yogi's minister
Oppn got Atiq Ahmed killed because...: Yogi's minister
Rahul represents 'laziest type of politics': Union min
Rahul represents 'laziest type of politics': Union min
Why RCB Will Wear Green Against RR
Why RCB Will Wear Green Against RR
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Isro new policy: Sky is the limit for pvt space sector

Isro new policy: Sky is the limit for pvt space sector

Like Nasa, Isro needs to contract out, not build

Like Nasa, Isro needs to contract out, not build

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances