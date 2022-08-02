News
UAE returnee is Kerala's 5th monkeypox patient

UAE returnee is Kerala's 5th monkeypox patient

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 02, 2022 13:33 IST
A 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state.

IMAGE: Members of the Punnayur village panchayat hold a meeting to discuss the death of a young man who tested positive for monkeypox abroad, Thrissur, Kerala, August 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI Pic Service

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district.

 

His health condition is stable, she said.

Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored.

It is the fifth case of monkeypox reported in the state, she said.

The first patient was discharged and the condition of others was stable, the minister added. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 


