News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tying India to Constitution ignores history: JNU VC

Tying India to Constitution ignores history: JNU VC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 20, 2022 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reducing India to a civic nation bound by a Constitution disregards its history, ancient heritage, culture and civilisation, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said in Delhi on Friday.

IMAGE: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Photograph: www.jnu.ac.in

Speaking at an international seminar at Delhi University, Pandit noted that India is a "civilisation state" and celebrating history beyond religion is "very important".

 

"Reducing India to a civic nation bound by a Constitution disregards its history, ancient heritage culture and civilisation. I would place India as a civilisation State. There are only two civilisation States that had a tradition with modernity, a realm with the region, and change with continuity. Those two states are India and China," she said.

She was speaking at the plenary session on the second day of a three-day seminar titled -- Revisiting the ideas of India from 'Swaraj' to 'New India'.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor said universities are not competitors but collaborators.

Speaking about the challenges of a distorted history, Pandit said history is 'his' story, but 'her' story "also has to come".

Referring to British historian EH Carr's dictum, "Facts are sacred and interpretation can vary," Pandit said, "Unfortunately, independent India, and to a certain extent the university I belonged to, overturned this dictum."

"Interpretation is sacred and facts can vary, and this varies," she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No one in the RSS questions the Constitution anymore'
'No one in the RSS questions the Constitution anymore'
'Modi government is trying to be petty'
'Modi government is trying to be petty'
Is Our Constitution Out Of Date?
Is Our Constitution Out Of Date?
RBI to pay Rs 30,307 crore dividend to govt for FY22
RBI to pay Rs 30,307 crore dividend to govt for FY22
Markets rebound; Sensex, Nifty rally almost 3%
Markets rebound; Sensex, Nifty rally almost 3%
SP leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months
SP leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months
Raj Thackeray postpones June 5 Ayodhya visit
Raj Thackeray postpones June 5 Ayodhya visit
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Does Modi really care about Indians?

Does Modi really care about Indians?

'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'

'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances