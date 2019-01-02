2 women below age of 50 enter Sabarimala Temple

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 10:21 IST

Two woman devotees, below the age of 50, have scripted history as they finally entered the Sabarimala temple.

WATCH: Bindu and Kanakadurga scripting history at Sabarimala Temple

Bindu and Kanakadurga, both aged around 40 years, began their climb towards the abode of Lord Ayyappa at midnight and reached the shrine only after 3.45 am on Wednesday.

The duo released a video of their darshan. They said they were accompanied by a group of police personnel in civil uniform.

The two women had tried to climb up to Sabarimala in the last week of December, but had been blocked by massive protests.

Many women have tried to the temple after the Supreme Court struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10 to 50 age group from entering the temple, but have failed in their attempts.