Two sons of OPS, 16 others expelled from AIADMK for anti-party activities

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader, from the party.

IMAGE: Supporters of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam holding placards stage a protest over his expulsion from the party, in Chennai, July 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.

Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Kovai Selvaraj, a former MLA, and Marudhu Alaguraj, both spokespersons of the AIADMK, were eased out of the party.

Alaguraj is also the editor of party organ Namadhu Amma and his name appeared as editor even in the July 14 edition of the daily.

Former MLA from Chennai VNP Venkatraman (Trade wing secretary), SA Asokan, Kanyakumari east party district secretary, Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, an office-bearer of MGR youth wing, were relieved from their posts and the party membership.

Former legislator belonging to neighbouring Puducherry Om Shakthi Sekar and former MP R Gopalakrishnan were among others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

On July 11, the AIADMK general council meeting expelled Panneerselvam and 3 of his supporters including Thanjavur district based R Vaithilingam from the party.