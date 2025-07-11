Two quakes in 2 days rattle Delhi, Haryana; no reports of damage, injuries

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday evening, sending tremors across parts of Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.

IMAGE: A view of Kartavya Path and India Gate amid rain, in New Delhi, July 11, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The tremors were recorded at 7:49 pm, with the epicentre located 10 km northeast of Jhajjar and around 51 km west of Delhi, it said.

People reported feeling the tremors in several districts, including Rohtak, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida.

This was the second earthquake to jolt the region in as many days.

On Thursday morning, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar, triggering tremors across the capital and adjoining areas.

The back-to-back earthquakes have sparked concern and speculation on social media.

"Another earthquake -- 2 earthquakes in 2 days! What's happening?" a Gurugram resident posted on X.

"Another day, another earthquake. Earthquake jolts Delhi once again -- second tremor this week! What's going on with the tectonic plates? Delhiites are literally shaking...," wrote another user.