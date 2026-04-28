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Home  » News » Two Dead, One Injured In Batala Village Shooting

Two Dead, One Injured In Batala Village Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 01:28 IST

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Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting in Punjab's Batala village, prompting a police investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were fatally shot in Bhoma village, Batala, Punjab.
  • A third person sustained injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.
  • Police investigation is underway, with CCTV footage being reviewed.
  • Authorities have ruled out extortion as a motive in the Batala shooting.

Two persons were shot dead and one sustained injuries after unidentified persons opened fire at them in Punjab's Batala late Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Bhoma village in Sri Hargobindpur subdivision.

 

Police Investigation Underway

Senior Superintendent of Police Batala, Mehtab Singh said some unidentified people opened fire at three persons who were on a walk.

The deceased were identified as Kashmir Singh and Jugraj Singh, according to the SSP. The injured, identified as another man named Jugraj Singh, has been admitted to a hospital.

No Extortion Angle Suspected

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was no angle of extortion or any threat call in this incident, said the SSP.

Investigation in the matter is underway and CCTV footage in the area is being scanned, he said, adding that the culprits would soon be traced.

Efforts To Apprehend Accused

Police have initiated a thorough investigation and are making all efforts to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

"Our teams are working on this case," he said while replying to a question.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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