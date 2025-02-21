HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 held in Buldhana for threatening to bomb Shinde's car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 21, 2025 11:20 IST

Mumbai police have apprehended two persons from Maharashtra's Buldhana district in connection with emails threatening to blow up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mieknathshinde/X

The two have been identified as Mangesh Wayal, 35, and Abhay Shingne, 22, both residents of Deulgaon Mahi locality in Deulgaon Raja in the district, they said.

According to an official, emails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the metropolis on Thursday, after which a probe began in the case.

 

An FIR was registered at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 351(3) -- criminal intimidation, and 353(2) -- statements conducing to public mischief.

The Mumbai crime branch, which also launched an investigation, used technical analysis to track down those behind the mails to Buldhana, he said.

A crime branch team visited Buldhana and nabbed two persons, suspected to be involved in the crime, with the help of the local police, he said.

Both are being brought to Mumbai, the official said, adding that their probe is continuing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
