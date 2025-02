Mumbai police on Thursday received mails threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde addresses the Shivotsav celebration on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, at BKC ground in Mumbai on January 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the official, mails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the morning, after which a probe began in the case.

"The IP address of the sender is being tracked. All angles are being probed," the official informed.

A senior Mumbai police official had earlier said a threat call had been received.