Youths Held For Stealing Marigold Seeds In Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, two youths have been arrested for allegedly stealing marigold seeds worth Rs 7.78 lakh from a Karnataka farmer after luring him with a fake business deal.

Key Points Two youths arrested in Jalna, Maharashtra for allegedly stealing marigold seeds.

The accused lured a farmer from Karnataka under the pretence of a business deal.

The stolen marigold seeds are valued at Rs 7.78 lakh.

Police intercepted an SUV and recovered the stolen seeds.

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly snatching marigold seeds valued at Rs 7.78 lakh from a farmer in Karnataka after luring him to Jalna in Maharashtra under the guise of a business deal, police said on Sunday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused have been identified as Sunil Jagtap (19) and Vaibhav Jagtap (23), residents of Nivdunga village in Jafrabad tehsil of Jalna district.

They allegedly contacted a farmer, identified as Lokesh Devendrappa (41), a resident of Byadgi tehsil in Haveri district, and asked him to come to Jalna by posing as production managers of a seeds company, said police inspector Pankaj Jadhav.

He said the accused duo took possession of 17 kg of marigold seeds from Devendrappa, made him sit on a motorcycle, and, after travelling some distance, pushed him off and fled.

Acting on a complaint, police intercepted an SUV and arrested the accused duo in Kanhaiyanagar area near Jalna on Saturday, the police inspector said, adding that the stolen seeds have been recovered.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of theft and fraud, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines. The police investigation will likely focus on gathering evidence to support these charges and determining if others were involved. Such incidents highlight the risks faced by farmers in agricultural transactions.