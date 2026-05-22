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Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Husband Withdraws Bail Application

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 16:07 IST

In a significant development in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, her husband, Samarth Singh, has withdrawn his anticipatory bail application, increasing pressure on him to surrender.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, withdraws his anticipatory bail application in the dowry death case.
  • The withdrawal leaves Samarth Singh with limited options other than surrendering to authorities.
  • Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home, with her family alleging dowry harassment.
  • An FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh and his mother under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
  • Police have announced a reward for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and are seeking revocation of his passport.

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week in Bhopal, on Friday withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Samarth Singh has withdrawn his plea from the single bench of the high court comprising Justice Avanindra Singh, his counsel Jaydeep Kaurav told PTI.

 

With the withdrawal of the application, Singh is left with no other option but to surrender.

The anticipatory bail application was filed before the high court on Thursday after a subordinate court turned down his plea last week.

Dowry Death Case: Family Involvement

Singh's mother Giribala Singh, a retired district and sessions judge and current chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, was granted anticipatory bail last week by a Bhopal court.

She is named in the FIR registered in the death case.

Details of Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family claimed she was addicted to drugs.

Legal Action and Investigation

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court seeking revocation of his passport.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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