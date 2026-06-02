Twisha Sharma Case: Accused Seeks Safe Jail Accommodation

In the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, accused former judge Giribala Singh has requested a secure location within Bhopal Central Jail, fearing retribution from inmates she previously convicted.

Key Points Giribala Singh, accused in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, seeks a safe location within Bhopal Central Jail due to potential threats from inmates she previously convicted.

The court has accepted Giribala Singh's plea for safe accommodation in jail, acknowledging the potential danger she faces.

Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, are in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the dowry harassment case.

The former judge alleges media trial and manhandling of her son by a lawyer representing Twisha Sharma's family.

Former district judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, on Tuesday sought a safe place in Bhopal Central Jail citing threat from inmates convicted by her in the past who are also housed in the same prison.

The court hearing the case accepted her plea, said a lawyer.

Judicial Custody and Allegations

A court in Bhopal remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their CBI remand. She is now lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

Concerns Over Safety and Media Coverage

The former judge told the court that her son was manhandled by a lawyer representing the Twisha Sharma family and claimed she and her son were subjected to constant media trial since the beginning of the case.

Intervening in the court, where once her writ ran supreme as she had served as the Bhopal district and session judge, Giribala Singh urged Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhna Bhalave to allow her to make submission and later alleged that a lawyer (Anurag Shrivastava) assaulted her son in the Jabalpur district court.

She pointed out that during her judicial career she was posted in Bhopal for many years and presided over cases resulting in the conviction of inmates currently housed in the Central Jail. Giribala Singh expressed apprehension about danger to her life and sought adequate security in the jail, Shrivastava told reporters while narrating about court proceedings.

"The former judge requested the court that she and Samarth be kept in a safe place in the jail. The court has accepted the plea and we do not see any problem in it," he said.

Demands for CBI Investigation and Media Restrictions

She also demanded that the investigation being conducted by the CBI should not get media coverage.

"The court has given some instructions to the CBI in this regard. When they (the mother-son duo) are taken to jail, they should be given protection from the media," Shrivastava said.

She pointed out that the media was after her son Samarth who was inside the courtroom in Jabalpur district for surrendering in the case.

Lawyer's Allegations and Concerns

Shrivastava claimed he and media persons were abused by some lawyers in Jabalpur.

"I and the media were threatened, abused and thrown out. The door (of courtroom) was closed and it was shown live by the media," he said.

"I told the court everything again today. The CCTV installed in the District Sessions Court, Jabalpur should be scanned to find out what happened inside," Shrivastava said.

From day one, efforts have been made to ensure that Twisha's family does not get the support of lawyers, he claimed.

"I want to clarify to the entire country through you (media) that neither Ankur Pandey (another lawyer representing the victim's family) nor me am going to withdraw from the case. We are capable of protecting ourselves," he asserted.

Efforts to contact Giribala and Samarth Singht's lawyer on the matter proved futile.