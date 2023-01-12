12 Ministers May Lose Jobs In Reshuffle

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Photograph: ANI Photo

Four Cabinet ministers and 8 ministers of state are to be dropped and the same number of ministers likely to be inducted in Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's council of ministers.

Indications are that four ministers from South India will be dropped from the Modi ministry.

Dropped ministers from Karnataka may be asked to contest the assembly election in the state, due in May 2023.

Indications are that Loganathan Murugan, currently the minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, may be deployed in the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation.

A senior BJP leader from Telangana is likely to be inducted in the ministry.

C R Paatil, the BJP's Gujarat president, is said to be a certainty for a Cabinet berth after his role in last month's state assembly election where the party won a historic 156 seats.

Many ministers have been consulting their astrologers to know what is in store.

Last week, a minister of state invited his astrologer from Gangotri to the national capital while another minister from Uttar Pradesh brought in his astrologer for a detailed discussion.