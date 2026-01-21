TTV Dinakaran joins NDA, calls for Amma's rule in Tamil Nadu

TTV Natarajan hitches his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam to the NDA bandwagon in Tamil Nadu, calls for return of Jayalalithaa's rule in the state.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran on Wednesday joined the National Democratic Alliance in Chennai in the presence of Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.

Key Points Dinakaran founded the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in 2018

Dinakaran, who was sidelined in the AIADMK, repeatedly claimed to be Jayalalithaa’s true successor

For long he was at daggers drawn with Edapadi K Palaniswami

TTV had formed a special bond with expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam

TTV Dinakaran was welcomed into the NDA fold by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Ahead of joining the NDA, Dinakaran said old differences should not be allowed to come in the way of the party's larger interests, and nternal disputes should be resolved for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the press conference in Chennai, Dinakaran said, "With the larger objective in mind, we should not allow old issues to overshadow the party's interests, the welfare of Tamil Nadu, or push them aside. Making compromises for the common good does not weaken us."

"Likewise, as Amma's cadres, who serve as a unifying force, we will come together as one and stand firmly to ensure that Amma's rule returns to Tamil Nadu, that people's governance is restored, and that good governance prevails. That is our clear stand," he said.

Will Dinakaran attend Modi's rally on Jan 23?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on January 23, as the BJP intensifies its efforts ahead of the State assembly elections.

The public meeting will issue a clarion call for the NDA’s election in the assembly polls. Prime Minister Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.

3-cornered election in Tamil Nadu

The NDA led by AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu will look to defeat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance. The election will feature a triangular contest after actor-turned-politician Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is eyeing the top spot.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold assembly elections in the first half of 2026, and political activity in the state is intensifying as parties roll out their campaign strategies and manifestos.