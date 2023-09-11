News
Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India

Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 11, 2023 10:42 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would be "proud" if a country like India becomes a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 Leaders' Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the same time, Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.

He was responding to question at a media briefing.

 

In a reference to the P5 or five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, Erdogan said the "world is bigger and larger than five".

"We would be proud if a country like India became a permanent member of the UN Security Council. As you know, the world is bigger and larger than five," he said.

"What we mean is that it's not only about the US, the UK, France, China and Russia. We don't want to have just these five countries in the Security Council," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
