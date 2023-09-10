At concluding G20 session, Modi calls for UNSC reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a fresh push for reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations, asserting that the world's 'new realities' should be reflected in 'new global structure' as it is nature's law that those who don't change with times lose their relevance.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

'It is necessary the global bodies should reflect today's realities to lead the world towards a better future,' Modi said at the 'One Future' session in the G20 Summit, citing the United Nations Security Council as an example for a body needing change.

He said the world was totally different when the UN was established with 51 founding members as their numbers have now risen to nearly 200.

"Despite this, the number of permanent members in the UNSC remains the same. The world has since changed a lot in every aspect. Be it transport, communication, health and education, every sector has been transformed. These new realities should reflect in our new global structure," he said.

The UNSC has five permanent members; the US, China, France, Britain and Russia.

He noted many regional groupings have emerged in the last many years and they have proved effective as well as he called for reflection.

Pitching for reforms, he said that is why a historic initiative was made on Saturday by making the African Union a member of the G20.

"Similarly, we also need to expand the mandate of multilateral development banks. Our decisions in this direction should be immediate and effective," the prime minister said.

In his remarks, Modi described cyber security and crypto currencies as among the burning issues affecting the present and future of the world.

Crypto currency is a new subject for social order, and monetary and financial stability, he said, seeking the development of global standards to regulate it.

Cyber space has emerged as a new source of funding for terrorism and global cooperation and framework are necessary for securing it, he said.

"This is a very important subject for every country's security and prosperity," he added.

"When we take care of the security and sensitivity of every country, then the feeling of 'One Future' will be strengthened," he said.

Noting that the world is witnessing unimaginable scale and speed in new generation technology, he cited Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an example and said G20 countries need to go beyond the "Principles on AI" adopted by the bloc in 2019.

"I suggest we establish a framework for 'responsible human-centric AI governance'. India will also give its suggestions. It will be our effort that all countries get the benefits of AI in areas like socio-economic development, global workforce, and research and development," he said.

Highlighting his push for human-centric vision instead of GDP-centric approach, he said India has expressed its willingness to share data of its lunar mission data with everyone in the interest of humanity.

"It is also a proof of our commitment towards human-centric growth."

He said the world needs to go beyond the concept of 'global village' to make 'global family' a reality, calling for a future in which not only the interests of the countries are aligned but also their hearts.

In a fast-changing world, sustainability and stability are as much needed as transformation, he said.

Later, Modi posted on X, 'Simply having a GDP centric approach is outdated. Time has come to adopt a human centric vision of progress. India has been making several efforts in this regard, particularly in areas relating to data and technology. We must do whatever we can to use AI for socio-economic development.'

He added, 'As we pursue our development trajectories, we must keep our focus on sustainability and stability. This will ensure empowerment of the marginalised.'