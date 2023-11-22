News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tunnel rescue: Hopes revive as 67% drilling complete

Tunnel rescue: Hopes revive as 67% drilling complete

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2023 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Horizontal drilling to evacuate trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has reached 42 metres or 67 per cent of the blockade, rekindling hopes of the stranded 41 persons coming out soon.

IMAGE: A rescue operation is underway after 41 workers were trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel, in Uttarkashi on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the government said the second lifeline for food distribution is functioning efficiently, ensuring an ample food supply like roti, sabzi, khichdi, daliya, oranges, and bananas, in addition to the supply of medicines and other essentials like clothes such as t-shirt, undergarments, toothpaste, soap etc.

 

It further said a modified communication system with wire connectivity has been developed by National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force, through which clear communication is being made and added that 'people inside reported in the morning that they are safe'.

'NHIDCL has resumed horizontal boring from the Silkyara end to rescue workers using an Augur boring machine. As of date, 42 metres of pipes have been inserted,' the statement said.

Fabrication of a protective canopy for the drilling machine is also underway, it added.

Boring through the debris of the collapsed stretch from the Silkyara end was put on hold on Friday afternoon when the American-made heavy-duty auger machine encountered a hard obstacle after about 22 metres.

Stalled horizontal drilling operation resumed on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'
'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far
SEE: 1st visuals of workers stuck inside U'khand tunnel
SEE: 1st visuals of workers stuck inside U'khand tunnel
Raj polls: Will Gehlot's schemes help Cong buck trend?
Raj polls: Will Gehlot's schemes help Cong buck trend?
Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir
Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir
A Must Read Achiever Interview
A Must Read Achiever Interview
Lakshya, Srikanth ousted from China Masters
Lakshya, Srikanth ousted from China Masters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'18 metres to go' to reach trapped tunnel workers

'18 metres to go' to reach trapped tunnel workers

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances