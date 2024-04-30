News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vistara official suspended for lapses in pilot training

Vistara official suspended for lapses in pilot training

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 30, 2024 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended a senior Vistara official for lapses in conversion training of pilots, a source said on Tuesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Vikram Mohan Dayal, Vice President of Training at the full service carrier, has been removed from his post, the source said.

There was no comment from Vistara.

 

The DGCA had conducted an enquiry into alleged lapses in conversion training of some pilots. After the conversion training, a narrow body pilot can operate wide body aircraft.

The source said that lapses were noticed in the conversion training of little over 10 pilots and after the enquiry, the regulator decided to take action against the airline's training head.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Worst is over, operations have stabilised: Vistara CEO
Worst is over, operations have stabilised: Vistara CEO
Why Vistara's loss may not be IndiGo's gain
Why Vistara's loss may not be IndiGo's gain
Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
India pick Samson for T20 World Cup; Rahul axed
India pick Samson for T20 World Cup; Rahul axed
HDFC Bank Q4 performance and future outlook
HDFC Bank Q4 performance and future outlook
Nortje recalled; SA pick 2 new names for T20 World Cup
Nortje recalled; SA pick 2 new names for T20 World Cup
'Life can never be the same without you'
'Life can never be the same without you'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Vistara cancellations lead to surge in spot airfares

Vistara cancellations lead to surge in spot airfares

Vistara hits air pocket; to cut 25-30 flights daily

Vistara hits air pocket; to cut 25-30 flights daily

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances