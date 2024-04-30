Vistara official suspended for lapses in pilot training

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended a senior Vistara official for lapses in conversion training of pilots, a source said on Tuesday.

Vikram Mohan Dayal, Vice President of Training at the full service carrier, has been removed from his post, the source said.

There was no comment from Vistara.

The DGCA had conducted an enquiry into alleged lapses in conversion training of some pilots. After the conversion training, a narrow body pilot can operate wide body aircraft.

The source said that lapses were noticed in the conversion training of little over 10 pilots and after the enquiry, the regulator decided to take action against the airline's training head.