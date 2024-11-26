Tukaram Omble's Sacrifice Must Never Be Forgotten

Sixteen years have passed since that horrific night in November that claimed 166 lives and wounded over 300 people.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, a grateful city paid homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting the cowardly Pakistani murderers during the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 27, 28, 29 2008.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi IMAGE: Tukaram Omble sacrificed his life to capture Ajmal Kasab alive without which India would not have had evidence that Pakistan was behind the terror attacks.

IMAGE: Nurses and staff at the Cama Hospital in south Mumbai pay homage to the martyrs of 26/11.

IMAGE: Police personnel pay homage to the 26/11 martyrs at Mumbai's CSMT railway station , where Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan murdered 58 people and wounded 104 others, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com