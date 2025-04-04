HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif attack case: 'Three pieces of knife matched'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2025 20:09 IST

The knife fragment that got lodged near the spine of actor Saif Ali Khan during the attack on him at his Bandra home as well as a part found at the scene of crime have matched with the weapon recovered from accused Mohammad Shariful Islam, police told a Mumbai court on Friday.

IMAGE: Actor Saif Ali Khan reaches his home after being discharged from the hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three pieces were part of the same weapon used to attack the actor, the police said while opposing the bail plea of the accused.

The actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16.

 

Khan (54) underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital to remove a piece of knife that got lodged near his spine following the attack. He was discharged after five days.

Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was held two days later.

The police, in its written response to the bail plea, cited a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.

The piece of knife recovered from the accused, the one found at the scene of crime and the third part lodged near Khan's spine were sent for weapon inquiry to a medical officer, who has given a report stating the pieces matched and are from the same weapon, the police's written response stated.

The three pieces were further sent for CA (chemical analysis) examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina in Mumbai, the police said.

The FSL report stated that all three pieces are part of the same knife, the police said in its submission.

Thus, strong evidence has been obtained against the applicant accused, and a chargesheet will be filed against him, the reply said.

The police also opposed the bail plea by stating that the accused is a Bangladeshi citizen residing illegally in India and that there was possibility of him absconding.

If the applicant accused is released on bail, there is a possibility that he may lure or influence the complainant and witnesses through enticement or other means, the police said.

The possibility of him repeatedly committing such types of crimes cannot be ruled out, the police told court.

Police also said the offence was very 'serious in nature' and 'strong evidence' is available against the accused.

The accused, in his bail plea filed through advocate Ajay Gawali, claimed the 'FIR is patently false and a false case has been registered against him'.

The probe in the case was practically over and only the chargesheet was yet to be filed, said the bail application, claiming the accused had co-operated with the investigation and 'no useful purpose will be served by detaining him further in custody'.

The matter will be next heard on April 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
