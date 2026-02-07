HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India now trusted partner for growth, Modi tells diaspora in Malaysia

India now trusted partner for growth, Modi tells diaspora in Malaysia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
5 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2026 20:15 IST

x

Modi said the Indian diaspora served as a living bridge between India and Malaysia and announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation and the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship to enable students to study in India

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora during the Indian community event, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth" and it was reflected in the recent trade deals it has agreed with various countries, including the UK, USA and the EU.

Key Points

  • Trust has become India's strongest currency, Modi said, citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US
  • Malaysia has nearly three million people of Indian origin, mostly Tamils, the second largest globally
  • The PM said India and Malaysia walk hand-in-hand as partners for progress and prosperity, celebrating each other's successes as their own

Addressing a community programme in Kuala Lumpur, Modi said the Indian diaspora served as a living bridge between India and Malaysia and announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation and the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship to enable students to study in India.

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

 

"Trust has become India's strongest currency," Modi said, citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US.

Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent, the second largest in the world, with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin.

Greeting the Indian community members in different languages, the prime minister made it a point to highlight the singing abilities of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, particularly his love of Tamil songs of legendary actor-politician M G Ramachandran (MGR).

"Tamil is India's gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global. Tamil people have served humanity with their talents," Modi said, recalling that India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sritharaman and L Murugan, were from Tamil Nadu.

"The Tamil diaspora has been here for many centuries. Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Tiruvalluvar chair at the University of Malaya. We will now set up our Tiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was very delighted to be in Malaysia which is his first foreign visit in 2026.

"India will always embrace you with open arms. That is why, just a few months ago, we took a historic decision to extend OCI card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation," he said.

Modi said the Malaysian prime minister, who was present at the event, and he have been friends even before Ibrahim became prime minister.

"India's success is Malaysia's success, and it is Asia's success," Modi said, adding that the guiding word of the relationship was IMPACT â€“ India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

The prime minister said India and Malaysia walk hand-in-hand as partners for progress and prosperity, celebrating each other's successes as their own.

"I was deeply touched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's warm wishes on the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. I fully agree with my dear friend, India's success is Malaysia's success, and Asia's success. This spirit of shared impact defines our relationship," he said.

Earlier, Modi and his Malaysian counterpart received a rousing welcome at the event.

Over 800 dancers showcased a tapestry of Indian classical and folk dances, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odisi.

Modi and Ibrahim, who travelled to the venue in the same car, arrived on the stage amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

An announcement was made that the dance performance had entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the most number of performers in an Indian dance performance.

"I am personally excited to have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia," Ibrahim told the gathering.

The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations "long before embassies and trade agreements" came in vogue.

"India or Bharat is among Malaysia's top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025 over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia," Ibrahim said.

"I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India," the Malaysian prime minister said.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur to a grand red-carpet reception, with his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral ties.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia," Modi said on social media.

This is the third visit of the prime minister to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', in August 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'
'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
US calls India-EU trade deal 'very disappointing'
US calls India-EU trade deal 'very disappointing'
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India, EU ink mobility pact for students, professionals
India, EU ink mobility pact for students, professionals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs for Malaysia for a two-day visit2:10

PM Modi departs for Malaysia for a two-day visit

Kuno national park celebrates five cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha'0:14

Kuno national park celebrates five cubs born to Namibian...

Bihar Police arrest Pappu Yadav in 1995 forgery case amid midnight drama3:21

Bihar Police arrest Pappu Yadav in 1995 forgery case amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO