Trump Shows Off Dances Moves

US President-elect Donald J Trump dances to the tune of Y.M.C.A., a classic song by the Village People.
IMAGE: Donald J Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America at noon on Monday, with wife Melania Trump, dances after watching fireworks at the Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Sterling, Virginia. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump dances onstage as the Village People perform during a rally in Washington, DC, January 19, 2025. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump dances as the Village People perform. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump shows his dance moves, here and below. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump watches the performance, here and below. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump gestures during the rally. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
