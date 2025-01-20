HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump Shows Off Dances Moves

By REDIFF NEWS
January 20, 2025
January 20, 2025 12:05 IST

US President-elect Donald J Trump dances to the tune of Y.M.C.A., a classic song by the Village People.

 

IMAGE: Donald J Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America at noon on Monday, with wife Melania Trump, dances after watching fireworks at the Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Sterling, Virginia. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump dances onstage as the Village People perform during a rally in Washington, DC, January 19, 2025. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump dances as the Village People perform. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump shows his dance moves, here and below. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump watches the performance, here and below. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump gestures during the rally. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
