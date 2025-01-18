Trump Inauguration: Fist Pump, Tight Security

Miles of iron anti-scale walls surround the area, with the Secret Service and Metro police patrolling vigilantly.

The scene reflects the heightened precautions, likely influenced by the assassination attempt Donald Trump survived last year -- a moment memorialized in a massive hoarding on the Heritage Building along Massachusetts Avenue.

Abhijit J Masih reports from Washington, DC.

All Photographs: Abhijit J Masih for Rediff.com IMAGE: The image of Trump's iconic fist pump on Massachusetts Avenue.

Anticipation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration is visible in Washington, DC, as the city braces itself for an influx of attendees, tight security measures, and the unpredictable January weather.

The swearing-in ceremony for the 47th President of the United States is set to take place at noon on Monday, January 20, 2025, and the preparations on the ground offer a glimpse into the scale and complexity of this historic event.

IMAGE: Donald J Trump will be sworn in at the Capitol at noon on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Familiar with the perennial challenges of navigating the city during major events, I opted for the Metro to reach Union Square and collect my credentials. Emerging from the Red Line station, I was struck by the imposing anti-scale proof barricades that obscured the usual unobstructed view of the Capitol Building.

On this bright but frigid day, the barriers underscored the heightened security surrounding the ceremony.

IMAGE: Media credentials for the inauguration were distributed at the at the Senate Dirksen Building.

Credential distribution was organized at the Senate Dirksen Building on Constitution Avenue, just a block away from the Capitol. Despite President-elect Donald J Trump's earlier announcement that the swearing-in might be moved indoors due to severe cold, as of 1 pm on Friday, January 17, when I collected my credentials, no official confirmation of this shift or a potential cancellation had been made. According to the US Senate Press Gallery, updates would be issued if plans changed.

IMAGE: Parking restrictions in the area around the Capitol.

The weather forecast adds another layer of uncertainty, with an 80% chance of snow on Sunday and temperatures predicted to plummet to -12°C. These conditions may force last-minute adjustments, but as of now, the schedule remains unchanged: Gates open to the media at 5 am on Monday, the music programme begins around 10:30 am, and the oath of office will take place at noon.

IMAGE: Iron anti-scale walls in place.

Security around the Capitol is notably tight. Streets in the vicinity have been cordoned off since January 5th, and parking restrictions are in effect until the 21st. Miles of iron anti-scale walls now surround the area, with the Secret Service and Metro police patrolling vigilantly.

The scene reflects the heightened precautions, likely influenced by the assassination attempt President Trump survived during his campaign last year -- a moment memorialized in a massive hoarding on the Heritage Building along Massachusetts Avenue. The image of Trump's iconic fist pump after the incident serves as a powerful symbol of his resilience and adds to the charged atmosphere leading up to the ceremony.

IMAGE: Trump memorablia on sale outside the Capitol.

Amid the stringent security measures, the city has not forgotten to celebrate. Buildings near the Capitol are adorned with red, white, and blue decorations, offering a festive contrast to the barriers and law enforcement presence.

The preparations underscore a city readying itself not only for a historic transfer of power but also for the challenges posed by a volatile political landscape and unpredictable weather.

With hours remaining until the inauguration, all eyes are on Washington, DC, as the nation prepares to witness the formal beginning of a new presidential term under extraordinary circumstances.