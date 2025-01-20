TikTok restores service in US, thanks Trump for...

TikTok began restoring service to its users in the United States on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the app went dark under a new federal ban and expressed gratitude to United States President-elect Donald Trump for "providing the necessary clarity and assurance."

IMAGE: A man films a TikTok video outside the US headquarters of the social media company TikTok in Culver City, California, US. Photograph: Fred Greaves/Reuters

In a post on X on Sunday, TikTok stated, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

"It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States," the post added.

President-elect Donald Trump, speaking at a rally, vowed to issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay the enforcement of the law, ensuring the short-video app used by 170 million Americans remains operational.

"We have to save it," Trump declared, signalling plans for a joint venture that would grant the US a significant ownership stake in the platform.

TikTok credited Trump's intervention for providing "clarity and assurance" to its service providers, enabling the app's rapid return.

The law, signed by President Joe Biden last April, required ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest the app by January 19 to avoid a ban.

While Trump's move has sparked hope among TikTok users, questions remain about how he will reconcile his executive action with the legislation.

-- By Seema Hakhu Kachru from Houston

With inputs from ANI