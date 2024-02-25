News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Trump set to trounce Haley on her home turf South Carolina

Trump set to trounce Haley on her home turf South Carolina

By Lalit K Jha
February 25, 2024 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former United States president Donald Trump was projected to win the crucial South Carolina primary, beating his Indian-American rival and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, major American media outlets said minutes after the closing of the polls Saturday.

IMAGE: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he hosts a South Carolina Republican presidential primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 24, 2024. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

This gives Trump four straight wins in the Republican presidential primaries -- Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, and a decisive edge over Haley.

The win is special for Trump as Haley was the two-term governor of South Carolina.

 

Major media networks report that with this victory, Trump will also win all 29 of the state's at-large delegates.

The remaining 21 delegates will be awarded based on the Congressional district results, with three delegates awarded to the winner in each of the state's seven districts, CNN said.

A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to bag the party's nomination. So far Haley has won 17 delegates and Trump has won 92.

"I just won the South Carolina primary," Trump said in his victory speech in Columbia, South Carolina, soon after, as initial reports said that Trump was leading by Haley by nearly 30 percent.

There was no immediate reaction from Haley, who was initially scheduled to speak at 8 pm local time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What If Trump Wins A Second Term?
What If Trump Wins A Second Term?
When Trump Appeared In Court
When Trump Appeared In Court
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 US polls
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 US polls
PM inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge
PM inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge
NZ to send security delegation to Pakistan
NZ to send security delegation to Pakistan
Soccer PIX: Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool
Soccer PIX: Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool
Australia sweep T20 series against New Zealand
Australia sweep T20 series against New Zealand
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

US court disqualifies Trump from 2024 US presidency

US court disqualifies Trump from 2024 US presidency

A Show Of Support For Trump

A Show Of Support For Trump

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances