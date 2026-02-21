HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC ruling

Trump raises global tariff from 10% to 15% day after SC ruling

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2026 22:09 IST

x

Following a Supreme Court setback, Donald Trump has announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%, impacting international trade relations and raising concerns about economic repercussions.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs, in Washington, DC on February 20, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court ruled Trump's previous tariffs were illegal, leading to the immediate increase.
  • Trump's administration plans to determine and issue new tariffs to 'Make America Great Again'.
  • The US had imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India, later adding another 25% for buying Russian crude oil.
  • The US and India agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, potentially reducing tariffs to 18%.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday raised the global tariffs from 10 per cent to 15 per cent after a big setback in the Supreme Court.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."

"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

In a major setback to Trump's pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict written by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies.

Later, Trump's proclamation, dated February 20, said: "I impose, for a period of 150 days, a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent ad valorem on articles imported into the United States, effective February 24, 2026".

The US had imposed a reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent on India in August.

Later, an additional 25 per cent was imposed for buying Russian crude oil, taking the total tariffs on India to 50 per cent. Earlier this month, both countries agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington will cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent.

So far, the punitive 25 per cent has been removed. The remaining 25 per cent exists.

AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump
SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump
Trump's tariff junked: What it means for Indian firms
Trump's tariff junked: What it means for Indian firms
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
'Studying developments': India after Trump's tariffs junked
'Studying developments': India after Trump's tariffs junked
Cong questions PM over Trump's 'nothing changes for India' remark
Cong questions PM over Trump's 'nothing changes for India' remark

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Hand in Hand: Modi and Lula showcase strong ties at Hyderabad House2:07

Hand in Hand: Modi and Lula showcase strong ties at...

Chitrangda's Sizzling Style Moment You Can't Miss!0:40

Chitrangda's Sizzling Style Moment You Can't Miss!

Pariej Wetland: Gujarat's Sarus Crane conservation success story2:40

Pariej Wetland: Gujarat's Sarus Crane conservation...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO