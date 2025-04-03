HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Trump Launches Trade War

Trump Launches Trade War

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 03, 2025 11:07 IST

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on most US imports, with even higher rates for China (34%), India (26%), Japan (24%) and the EU (20%), escalating a global trade war.

China and other nations have condemned the move and vowed retaliation.

The tariffs, set to take effect on April 5, raise concerns about inflation and economic slowdown.

While Trump's team argues that the tariffs will benefit the US long-term, the immediate fallout could hurt consumers and businesses.

IMAGE: Donald Trump holds a 'Foreign Trade Barriers' document as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump signs an executive order on tariffs. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump holds the signed executive order. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump invites a man to the rostrum as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump tries to reach a MAGA hat on the day of his remarks on tariffs. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ahead of President Trump delivering remarks on tariffs, at the White House. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters /span>

 

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance walks ahead of Trump. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listen to Trump on tariffs. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, listens to POTUS speak on tariffs. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump at his dramatic best, here and below. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem greets people at the Rose Garden. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers in safety helmets listen to Trump speak on tariffs. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
Trump slaps 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, 34% on China
Behind Trump's 26% tariff: 'Modi great friend, but...'
Full List of Countries Hit With Trump 'Reciprocal' Tariffs
Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House
'A Tsunami is coming on April 2': Oppn on tariff war

