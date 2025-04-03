Trump Launches Trade War

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on most US imports, with even higher rates for China (34%), India (26%), Japan (24%) and the EU (20%), escalating a global trade war.

China and other nations have condemned the move and vowed retaliation.

The tariffs, set to take effect on April 5, raise concerns about inflation and economic slowdown.

While Trump's team argues that the tariffs will benefit the US long-term, the immediate fallout could hurt consumers and businesses.

IMAGE: Donald Trump holds a 'Foreign Trade Barriers' document as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump signs an executive order on tariffs. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump holds the signed executive order. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump invites a man to the rostrum as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump tries to reach a MAGA hat on the day of his remarks on tariffs. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ahead of President Trump delivering remarks on tariffs, at the White House. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters /span>

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance walks ahead of Trump. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listen to Trump on tariffs. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, listens to POTUS speak on tariffs. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump at his dramatic best, here and below. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem greets people at the Rose Garden. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers in safety helmets listen to Trump speak on tariffs. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com