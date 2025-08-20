HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring...: White House

Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring...: White House

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 20, 2025 10:38 IST
August 20, 2025 10:38 IST

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday once again claimed that United States President Donald Trump has ended the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

 "The President is using the might of American strength to demand that respect from our allies, our friends, our adversaries all around the world," Leavitt said at a press briefing.

She said that it was seen not only in the progress with Russia and Ukraine but also "in the closing of seven global conflicts around the world."

"We've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a President who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the President of the United States of America," Leavitt said.

 

In an answer to another question, Leavitt said that Trump used trade "in a very powerful way as leverage" to bring the India-Pakistan conflict to an end.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, replying to one more question, Leavitt said that Trump has imposed sanctions on India to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The President has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He has taken actions as you seen sanctions on India and other actions as well. He has made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end," she added.

Earlier in an interview to CNBC, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent also accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India including 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

India has called the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable”.

India said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
