HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tariffs on India won't stop Putin or end Ukraine war: US House Committee

Tariffs on India won't stop Putin or end Ukraine war: US House Committee

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 16, 2025 01:27 IST

x

Imposing tariffs on India will not stop Russian President Vladimir Putin or address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, December 6, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

The committee's post on X came in response to a statement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that if things don't go well between US President Donald Trump and Putin at their Alaska summit meeting, then secondary sanctions on India for purchasing Russian oil could go up.

Tariffing India won't stop Putin. If Trump really wanted to address Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, maybe punish Putin and give Ukraine the military aid it needs. Everything else is smoke and mirrors, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said.

Bessent, in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, said, I think everyone has been frustrated with President Putin. We expected that he would come to the table in a more fulsome way. It looks like he may be ready to negotiate.

And we put secondary tariffs on the Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up, he added.

When asked about China, the main purchaser of Russian crude, Bessent had said he is not going to get ahead of the president, but the president is the best at creating leverage for himself and he will make it clear to President Putin that all options are on the table.

On whether sanctions can go up or loosened, Bessent had said, Sanctions can go up, they can be loosened. They can have a definitive life. They can go on indefinitely.

He had added that even as Trump is meeting with Putin, the Europeans need to join us and need to be willing to put on these secondary sanctions.

Bessent recalled that at the G7 meeting in Canada this year, he asked the leaders at the table whether they are willing to put a 200 per cent secondary tariff on China.

And you know what, everybody wanted to see what kind of shoes they were wearing, he said.

Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 percent on India, including 25 percent for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Responding to the tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.

Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
Is Trump's tariffs on India a strategic mistake?
Is Trump's tariffs on India a strategic mistake?
Modi dials Zelenskyy, reaffirms support for Ukraine peace
Modi dials Zelenskyy, reaffirms support for Ukraine peace
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump ahead of meet with Putin
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump ahead of meet with Putin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

'Losing hope on statehood': In first I-Day speech, Omar takes on Centre2:32

'Losing hope on statehood': In first I-Day speech, Omar...

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th Independence day1:24

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th...

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op Sindoor heroes4:31

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV