Trump claims he threatened India, Pakistan with 250% tariff to stop war

Donald Trump claims he intervened to prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, asserting his desire to be known as a great peacemaker on the global stage.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on March 27, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump claims he stopped a war between India and Pakistan by threatening a 250% tariff.

Trump aspires to be remembered as a great peacemaker, citing interventions in multiple international conflicts.

Trump insists reopening the Strait of Hormuz is a condition for any agreement with Iran.

Trump criticised NATO for not supporting the US in its dealings with Iran.

Trump hinted at potential future action against Cuba.

US President Donald Trump has said he would love his legacy to be made as a great peacemaker as he stopped eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan last year.

Addressing the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative (FII) Priority Summit in Miami, Trump also said reopening the Strait of Hormuz was a condition for any agreement with Iran and stressed that maritime access for oil shipments must be restored.

"We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up," he said.

The US President reiterated his claim that he helped stop eight wars, including those between Armenia and Azerbaijan; the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; Egypt and Ethiopia; Serbia and Kosovo; Israel and Hamas.

"I would love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker because I really believe I am a peacemaker. It doesn't seem like it right now, but I think I am a peacemaker," Trump said.

"I even stopped India and Pakistan, and they were going at it for a week.. nine planes already shot down. They were in a war. I stopped them. How did I stop them? I said, if you keep fighting, I'm going to put a 250 per cent tariff on each one," the US President said.

"No, no, no, you cannot do that. I said, I'm doing it. All right, we won't fight anymore. That's how I stopped them." Trump said.

Trump on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz

Trump jokingly referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump' during his remarks before correcting himself, later saying the comment was not accidental.

Trump described Iran as a longstanding force shaping instability in the Middle East but said its position had weakened under the US military operation Epic Fury.

"For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East, but they are not the bully any longer. They're on the run," he said, adding that Iran's leadership, armed forces, and nuclear program had suffered damage during the operation.

Trump refused to refer to the attacks on Iran as 'war' and chose to refer to it as a military operation.

Trump's Criticism of NATO

The US president was harshly critical of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for not 'helping' him with the war with Iran.

"NATO is a paper tiger. And I always said we help NATO, but they never help us. And if the big one ever happened and I don't think it will, but if the big one ever happened, I guarantee you they wouldn't be there."

Trump reiterated that if the US had not 'knocked the hell' out of Iran, the country would have had a nuclear weapon 'within two to four weeks' despite his insistence that the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites last year set its programs back years.

"They would have used it on you, and on Israel, and on everyone else," he said, addressing the Saudi attendees. The president also hinted at potential action against Cuba.

"And Cuba is next by the way, but pretend I didn't say that," he said. "Please, please, please, media, disregard that statement. Thank you very much. Cuba's next," Trump said.