HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Stopped India-Pakistan war, should get Nobel Prize: Trump

Stopped India-Pakistan war, should get Nobel Prize: Trump

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 10:07 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for 'ending seven wars'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

"On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before.

"We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said on Saturday at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner.

 

He went on to say, "Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped."

"Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," the US president claimed.

He added that "like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped."

Trump said he was told that if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he should get the Nobel Prize.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," Trump said.

He added that he had thought the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be easy to resolve 'because I have a good relationship with President Putin, disappointed in him, but I do. I thought that would be the easiest one, but we'll get it done one way or the other'.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Putin let me down, but India-Pak...: Trump again
Putin let me down, but India-Pak...: Trump again
India-Pak conflict not suspended due to...: Rajnath
India-Pak conflict not suspended due to...: Rajnath
Maharajah of tariffs coming to table: Trump aide on India
Maharajah of tariffs coming to table: Trump aide on India
Talking to them like...: Russia on US tariff threats to India, China
Talking to them like...: Russia on US tariff threats to India, China
'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'
'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact2:30

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV