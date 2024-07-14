News
Rediff.com  » News » We will fear not, must stand united: Donald Trump after attack

We will fear not, must stand united: Donald Trump after attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 14, 2024 19:34 IST
Former president Donald Trump on Sunday said the US must "stand united" and called for people to show "true character as Americans", remaining "strong and determined", after he survived an assassination attempt during a rally.

IMAGE: Former US President Donald J Trump is assisted by Secret Service agents after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Trump, 78, survived the attempt on his life on Saturday when a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.

 

The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social platform, Trump said, "It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," CNN reported.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win," he said.

"We will FEAR NOT," said Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee.

He said he would remain 'resilient' and added, "Our love goes out to the other victims and their families," according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Trump Campaign said the former president is 'fine' after the 'heinous act.'

The incident took place two days before the Republican National Convention starts in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party's nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

He is expected to still attend the convention.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action," his campaign said.

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," his campaign said.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, President Joe Biden said, "We cannot allow this to be happening."

"The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack on Trump.

Harris says she is "relieved" Trump was not seriously injured.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," Harris said in a statement.

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
