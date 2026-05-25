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Home  » News » 'Trump a big fan of India, Modi': Rubio downplays anti-India rhetoric row

'Trump a big fan of India, Modi': Rubio downplays anti-India rhetoric row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 13:08 IST

Rubio's remarks came against the backdrop of a swirling controversy after the video of his response to a reporter's question on instances of alleged racism towards Indians in the US went viral.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette D. Rubio leave from the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, May 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

President Donald Trump is a big fan of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, seeking to dismiss allegations of rising anti-India rhetoric in the US.

Key Points

  • Rubio's remarks came after a viral exchange with a reporter who questioned rising racist comments targeting Indians and Indian-Americans in the US.
  • Many linked the controversy to Trump’s earlier remarks describing India and China as “hellholes” in the context of birthright citizenship debates.
  • The US State Department initially posted Rubio’s response to the racism question on X, but later deleted the portion containing the question, adding to the controversy.

The top diplomat's remarks on Monday came against the backdrop of a swirling controversy after the video of his response to a reporter's question on Sunday on instances of alleged racism towards Indians in the US went viral.

Though the reporter did not clarify, many saw his question as a reference to Trump's remarks referring to India along with China as a "hellhole" appearing to accuse people from the two countries of abusing America's birthright citizenship.

The US Secretary of State is currently on a four-day trip to India that is aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.

"The President is a big fan of India, a big fan of Prime Minister Modi. I wouldn't be here if the President didn't want me to be here. He wouldn't have sent someone like Sergio (Gor) to be our ambassador, someone who's very close to the President," Rubio said.

Rubio said this when a journalist on Monday morning asked about the controversy and suggested that perhaps the reporter on Sunday was referring to President Trump's controversial comments against Indians.

 

Interestingly, the US State Department posted Rubio's remarks in response to the racism question along with other comments on 'X'. But hours later, deleted the question.

The US secretary of state said he specifically asked the reporter whom he was referring to but he did not respond.

"The bottom line is that in the modern era, you go online, and there are people saying all kinds of crazy stuff. I don't even know if they're real people or who they are," he said.

Rubio indicated that he thought the reporter was referring to comments by people online. The reporter had asked: "There have been a lot of racist comments coming from the United States against Indians, Indian-Americans. You know this goes against the basic premise of the India-US relationship. What's your take on that?"

When Rubio asked whom he was referring to, the reporter responded by saying: "We all have seen those comments. We've seen endorsement of those comments." Rubio remarked that "every country has stupid people" while responding to the question.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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