Trump returns to X after 2 yrs, shares post-arrest mug shot

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released a mug shot of former United States President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Jail records show Trump was placed under arrest and booked as inmate No. P01135809.

The mug shot represented yet another extraordinary moment for Trump, who did not have to submit to a photograph when making appearances in his three other criminal cases.

Trump becomes the first former US President to be photographed in this way.

The former US President was released on bond after completing the booking process at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, according to jail records, CNN reported.

He was at the jail for about 20 minutes.

Shortly after his release, Trump made a comeback on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an image of his mug shot.

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!' Trump wrote while sharing the mug shot photo on X.

This is the first time when Trump posted on the social media platform since his account was suspended shortly after the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

His last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when Trump said that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.

'To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,' Trump had said in his previous tweet.

His account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased the micro-blogging site and renamed it, but Trump had not posted on there before Thursday.