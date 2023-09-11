News
Trudeau, delegation stranded in Delhi as aircraft hits snag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 11, 2023 22:20 IST
Canada on Monday said the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from the national capital is Tuesday late afternoon and that the country's armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to bring them back home.

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the International Media Centre after addressing a press conference regarding the G20 Leaders' Summit, in New Delhi on Sunday, September 11, 2023. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The prime minister and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded due to technical issues with their aircraft.

Earlier in the day, a source in the know said that a ferry aircraft to fly them back is expected to land on Monday night.

 

In an e-mailed statement to PTI, the Canadian Prime Minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

'We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid,' Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in the statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
