Will always defend...: Trudeau on Khalistan question

India is an 'extraordinarily important' economy and an 'important partner' of Canada in a range of sectors including fighting climate change and creating economic growth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

His comments at a media briefing came shortly after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Asked about India's concerns over the increasing activities of the Khalistani elements in Canada, Trudeau said his country will always defend freedom of peaceful protest but at the same time asserted that it will always prevent violence and push back against hatred.

He also said that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada.

"India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada on everything from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for the citizens," he said.

The Canadian prime minister said both sides will continue to look at expansion of existing cooperation.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he and Trudeau discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.

To a question on Khalistan extremism and 'foreign interference', Trudeau said the issues figured in many conversations he and Prime Minister Modi had.

"Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us," he said.

"At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada," Trudeau said.

On Sunday, Modi also held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed issues of mutual interests.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and African Union President Azali Assoumani.

After his meeting with Scholz, Modi said he thanked the German leader for enriching the G20 Summit with his views.

'Also discussed how India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, innovation and work towards a better planet,' Modi wrote on X.

Scholz said that at the summit the leaders have successfully engaged in a new interaction between the North and the South.

'We will continue to pursue ambitious objectives in tackling climate change and state that the G20 have taken a clear stand against the violent principles of Russia's policy,' the German Chancellor posted on X.

On his meeting with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said they discussed a series of topics.

'A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress,' Modi said in a post on X.

Both countries share close ties and strategic partnership.

On his meeting with Assoumani, Modi said it was a very fruitful discussion.

"Congratulated him once again on African Union joining the G20 family. Comoros is vital to India's SAGAR Vision. Our deliberations included ways to enhance cooperation in areas like shipping, trade and more," Modi said.

Assoumani is the President of Comoros and chairs the African Union.

On his meeting with South Korean leader Yeol, Modi said the deliberations were extensive.

'Reviewing the complete spectrum of bilateral relations, we agreed to further boost commercial and cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea,' Modi said on X.

In another post, Modi said he and President Erdogan talked about ways to further cement trade and infrastructure linkages between India and Turkiye.

On Friday, he held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

On Saturday, he held a series of meetings, including with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.