Trolled for son's name, actor refuses to play Shivaji Maharaj on screen

Trolled over his son's name, 'Jehangir', noted Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar has announced he would not play the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his family is being mentally harassed on social media.

IMAGE: Chinmay Mandlekar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mandlekar said his son is 11-year-old but trolling over his name started only recently.

The actor and his wife Neha claimed they have been subjected to mental harassment over their son's name.

'My wife Neha had talked about the trolling of our family over our son's name yesterday through a social media post. After clarifying the views over the name, the trolling and comments did not decrease. In Fact, the bad comments have increased and the trollers are now raising doubts over them and as a person, this is annoying me (sic),' Mandlekar stated on social media.

The actor said he was open to criticism about his work as an actor but trolls have no right to comment on his personal life.

Mandlekar also said he had clarified why he named his son 'Jehangir' multiple times on social media.

Jehangir was the fourth Mughal emperor, who ruled from 1605 till his death in 1627.

'The tone of the trolling is that I have played the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in multiple movies and still the name of my son is Jahangir. My son was born in 2013 and today he is 11 years old. I did not face the trolling then. It is happening now,' the actor said.

Mandlekar has written, directed or acted in successful plays such as Bechaki and Sukhanshi Bhandto Aamhi.

He had essayed the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Marathi movies Farzand, Pawankhind, Subhedar and Sher Shivraj.

He had also starred in Marathi movies -- Zenda, Morya or Gajaar: Journey of the Soul, and also played supporting roles in Hindi films including Tere Bin Laden and Shanghai.

Mandlekar said he was appreciated a lot for playing the role of the Maratha king.

'But because of that role, if my family is being harassed, I announce here with great humility that I will not play that character. This decision has saddened me. The role was an expression of my devotion and love for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,' he stated.

Hitting back at trolls, the actor wondered whether they will change the name of the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.

'The Government of India conferred Bharat Ratna on Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Do we think about his name when we use the products and services by his company Tata,' he said.