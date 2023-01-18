News
Rediff.com  » News » Tripura votes on Feb 16, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 27th; results on March 2

Tripura votes on Feb 16, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 27th; results on March 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 18, 2023 15:37 IST
Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

 

While Tripura has a Bharatiya Janata Party government, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power in Nagaland.

The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'CM Supports Naga Rebels, Must Be Sacked'
Uttam's Take: TRUTH And Tripura?
Meghalaya village at risk of being cut off from India
Markets rally for 2nd day on foreign fund inflows
'Disillusioned' by Cong, ex-Punjab minister joins BJP
'India to face tsunami of diseases like cancer '
OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February
