News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Trinamool MLAs wait in assembly for Guv to administer oath

Trinamool MLAs wait in assembly for Guv to administer oath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2024 14:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid an impasse over their swearing-in, two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs started a sit-in on Wednesday on the premises of the West Bengal assembly, awaiting Governor C V Ananda Bose's arrival by 4 pm to administer their oath of office or authorise the Speaker to do it.

IMAGE: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Photograph: Courtesy, drcvanandabose.com

The two MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar were elected from Baranagar near Kolkata and Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district, respectively.

Raj Bhavan has maintained that the oath-taking ceremony should occur before Bose at the Governor's House.

 

"We have requested the Honourable Governor to come to the assembly and administer the oath of office or delegate it to the Speaker. However, he has declined both options. Therefore, we are waiting on the assembly staircase," Sarkar told reporters.

Sarkar and Bandyopadhyay were seen carrying placards requesting the governor to allow them to fulfil their duties as elected representatives.

"Until we take the oath, we cannot function as MLAs. The people of our constituencies are suffering," Bandyopadhyay said.

Sarkar also mentioned that he and Bandyopadhyay will wait until 4 pm for the Governor to conduct the oath-taking ceremony or give his consent for the swearing-in to take place in the presence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Speaker Biman Banerjee stated, "The oath-taking ceremony is a constitutional protocol, and it is very unfortunate that we are facing this situation. If the Governor is willing, he can come to the Assembly and administer the oath. We will make all necessary arrangements. We have no objection. But there should not be an impasse."

The Governor had invited both MLAs to attend the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan on June 26.

According to constitutional norms, the Governor can administer the oath to an MLA.

However, conventionally in the case of by-polls, he assigns the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker to perform this duty in the Assembly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
Dhankhar 2? WB governor ticks off Mamata
Dhankhar 2? WB governor ticks off Mamata
Afghanistan aim to upset South Africa in T20 WC semis
Afghanistan aim to upset South Africa in T20 WC semis
Tackling Heatwaves In Cities
Tackling Heatwaves In Cities
Early 'end of season' sale amid muted demand
Early 'end of season' sale amid muted demand
Yoga in Asian Games?
Yoga in Asian Games?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Stage protest inside Raj Bhavan, guv tells Mamata

Stage protest inside Raj Bhavan, guv tells Mamata

Bengal Guv orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Bengal Guv orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances