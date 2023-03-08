News
2 trespassers hid in Shah Rukh's bungalow for 8 hrs: Police

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2023 13:37 IST
Two men arrested last week for trespassing inside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow in Mumbai last week hid inside the actor's makeup room for nearly eight hours, before being caught, police said.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' guarded by the Mumbai Police, in Bandra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The duo identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha who claimed to have from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet the Pathaan star were caught by security guards and handed over to police.

A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing.

 

The accused had concealed themselves inside the makeup room located in the third floor of Mannat, the actor's bungalow and the actor was shocked when he saw them.

"Both the accused sneaked into Khan's Bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his make-up room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10.30 am the next day," said police.

Colleen D'Souza, the manager of Khan's bungalow, told police in her statement that the security guard called her at 11 am on February 2 to inform her that two people had manage to enter the bungalow.

According to the first information report (FIR), the trespassers were discovered by Satish, a staff from the housekeeping.

"Satish took both of them from the make up room to the lobby. Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat's guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police," the FIR stated.

According to Mumbai Police, the trespassers entered Mannat's premises by scaling its outer wall.

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had arrived from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is now preparing for his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki.

