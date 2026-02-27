HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after quake in Bangladesh

Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after quake in Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 27, 2026 15:00 IST

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Bangladesh sent tremors through Kolkata and West Bengal, causing widespread panic as residents evacuated buildings, though initial reports indicate no major damage or injuries.

Tremors in Kolkata after quake in Bangladesh

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Bangladesh caused tremors in Kolkata and surrounding districts of West Bengal.
  • The earthquake's epicenter was located in Nayabazar, Bangladesh, approximately 100 km from Kolkata.
  • Residents of Kolkata experienced tremors lasting about 10 seconds, leading to widespread panic and evacuation of buildings.
  • No immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage have been reported following the earthquake tremors in Kolkata.

Tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent districts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon, after an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Bangladesh, officials said.

The quake was felt at around 1.22 pm, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

 

It was recorded at a depth of 10 km below Earth's surface.

The epicentre of the quake was at a place named Nayabazar in Bangladesh, some 100 km from Kolkata, he said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, another official said.

Tremors lasted 10 seconds 

The tremors lasted for some 10 seconds, throwing people in Kolkata into a tizzy, who then sought the safety of open streets and began to scurry out of their buildings.

No aftershocks of the quake were immediately felt after the first bout of the shock.

Panic gripped government employees working at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the assembly house and at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, who continued to remain on the streets in apprehension of aftershocks.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the city's IT hub in Salt Lake and at multi-storey residential buildings in various parts of Kolkata.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
