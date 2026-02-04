Earthquake in Myanmar causes tremors in Kolkata

Tremors were felt across Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Tuesday evening, after an earthquake of magnitude 6 with its epicentre in Myanmar jolted parts of eastern and northeastern India, an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

A section of residents in high-rise buildings and office employees said they experienced the aftershocks of the quake, which struck Myanmar at around 9.04 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was somewhere in Myanmar. We are ascertaining the details of the quake," the official said.

Later, the IMD said in a statement that the quake occurred at a depth of 27 km, "having latitude: 20.42 North and longitude: 93.88 East".