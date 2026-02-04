HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Earthquake in Myanmar causes tremors in Kolkata

Earthquake in Myanmar causes tremors in Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2026 01:42 IST

x

Tremors were felt across Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Tuesday evening, after an earthquake of magnitude 6 with its epicentre in Myanmar jolted parts of eastern and northeastern India, an Indian Meteorological Department official said. 

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 struck Myanmar.
  • Tremors were felt in Kolkata and surrounding areas.
  • The earthquake's epicenter was located in Myanmar.
  • No immediate reports of damages or injuries were reported.

A section of residents in high-rise buildings and office employees said they experienced the aftershocks of the quake, which struck Myanmar at around 9.04 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries on account of the temblor.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was somewhere in Myanmar. We are ascertaining the details of the quake," the official said.

Later, the IMD said in a statement that the quake occurred at a depth of 27 km, "having latitude: 20.42 North and longitude: 93.88 East". 

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolts Kashmir
Earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolts Kashmir
Bombs hurled, firing reported in clash in Kolkata, 10 held
Bombs hurled, firing reported in clash in Kolkata, 10 held
'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh
'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh
'Never Seen Such Global Uncertainties Before'
'Never Seen Such Global Uncertainties Before'
Why Mumbai players wore face masks during Ranji match at BKC
Why Mumbai players wore face masks during Ranji match at BKC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Shilpa Breaks the Internet With Her Ageless Glow0:53

Shilpa Breaks the Internet With Her Ageless Glow

WATCH Closely: Rahul, Priyanka and Jairam Ramesh in Intense Parliament Chat0:55

WATCH Closely: Rahul, Priyanka and Jairam Ramesh in...

Sonam Bajwa Dazzles in a Stunning Avatar1:08

Sonam Bajwa Dazzles in a Stunning Avatar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO